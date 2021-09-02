Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 90W USB-C Charger $30 (Save 46%), more

-
Smartphone Accessoriesaukey
Save 50% From $6

AUKEY currently offers its Omnia 3 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $29.99 shipped when code MIX3 has been applied at checkout. Marking a 46% discount from the usual $56 price you’d pay, today’s offer marks the best discount of the year and a great chance to outfit your charging arsenal with a compact, yet powerful offering. Centered around its 90W output, this 3-port charger from AUKEY can refuel every piece of your Apple kit thanks to a pair of USB-C slots and a USB-A outlet. Whether it’s just your iPhone or an iPad and MacBook Pro, this has enough juice to power up your everyday carry. Ratings are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look at what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of a similar charger. Head below for more.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

High-Speed Charging: Offers 90W Power Delivery 3.0 charging from a single USB-C port to charge your MacBook Pro at full speed and fast-charge your latest iPhone or other compatible USB-C powered devices that support USB Power Delivery. Charges your Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra / S20+ at 45W via USB A Port.

Compact & Efficient: 20% smaller than Apple’s 87W charger despite 3x the ports, and 40% less energy waste. Ideal for 15″ MacBook Pro and other high-powered USB-C laptops. Foldable plug & travel-friendly design ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations.

