Amazon offers up to $349 off MSI and Alienware gaming laptops in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $349 off MSI and Alienware gaming laptops. You can score the MSI 17-inch GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,399.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,749, this is more than $349 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model sports a 17.3-inch 240Hz display that “delivers a high refresh rate for smooth and vibrant gameplay” alongside the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. The RTX 2060 graphics with ray tracing support “delivers physically accurate shadows, reflections and lighting for better visual gameplay.” From there you can expect around 7 hours of battery life with onboard Thunderbolt connectivity and more. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below.

Also part of today’s Gold Box, Amazon is offering the Alienware 17.3-inch m17 R4 Gaming Laptop 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $1,969.99 shipped. This is up to $270 off the regular price tag and within about $20 off the Amazon all-time low. This one sports a 17.3-inch FHD display with a 360HZ refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, and an 8-core 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. You’ll also find NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD inside. Rated 4+ stars.

Then head right over to our PC gaming deals for even more. Alongside this deal on the Windows-ready Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller, we also have ongoing offers on Intel’s i7-10700KF 8-core processor, deals on LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors, and series of laptop and desktop machines with up to $650 in savings from ASUS and more. Just be sure to check out StarTech’s new Quad Monitor USB-C Dock while you’re at it.

More on the MSI 17-inch GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop:

Smooth Display: The 17.3” 240Hz display delivers a high refresh rate for smooth and vibrant gameplay so you don’t miss a frame of the game

Powered Up: The 10th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers solid high performance processing power to bring you an unparalleled gaming experience

Supercharged Graphics: The RTX 2060 features ray tracing to deliver physically accurate shadows, reflections and lighting for better visual gameplay

Play Cool: Featuring CPU and GPU cooling technology to maximize airflow and thermals for smooth gaming and performance within a compact chassis

