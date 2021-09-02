Spigen markdowns take up to 56% off: AirPods cases, charging stations, GaN adapters, more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Ultra Clear AirPods Case/Keychain for $7.99 shipped. For comparison, this offering usually sells for $17. This equates to 53% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Add a serious layer of protection to Apple’s first- or second-generation AirPods with this hard-shell case from Spigen. It’s available in three colorways, all of which feature a transparent design at some level. An included carabiner makes it easy to attach to a backpack, belt loop, and the list goes on. A slim design prevents this unit from interfering with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find a multitude of other Spigen markdowns priced as low as $5.

More Spigen deals:

The batch of deals above is one of many others we’ve spotted throughout this past week. For instance, you can still grab Spigen’s OneTap MagSafe Car Mounts from $22.50, its new 65W Dual USB-C Car Charger at $19, the company’s Google Nest Audio Stand for $5, and its USB-C PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank at $17.50. Also, the Ultra Hybrid iPhone 12/Pro Case is down to $9 alongside the 20W GaN USB-C Charger at $17.

Spigen Ultra Clear AirPods Case/Keychain features:

  • Clear and simple to show off Apple AirPods 1 & 2
  • Non-yellowing hard shell with bumper defense
  • Included carabiner for easy and convenient everyday carry
  • Slim coverage stays fully compatible with wireless charging
  • Precisely designed for the Apple AirPods 1 & 2

