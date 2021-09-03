AeroGarden Labor Day sale up to 35% off with indoor garden kits from $58 shipped + more

AeroGarden has now kicked off its Labor Day sale with up to 35% off everything sitewide using code LABORDAY. One standout here is the stainless steel AeroGarden Harvest Elite indoor garden for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently on sale for $109.50 at Amazon, this is up to $80 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This one both ships with and can support up to six plants at once with little to no green thumb skills required. It supports plants up to 12-inches tall and includes everything you need to get started including the 20-watt LED light array, vacation mode watering options, and a no soil-needed design. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More AeroGarden Labor Day deals below.

More AeroGarden Labor Day deals:

***Note: Remember to use code LABORDAY at checkout to redeem the special prices.

While you’ll also find the brand’s most affordable indoor garden, the AeroGarden Sprout, marked down to $65 in the Labor Day sale, it is even less at Amazon. If you’re just diving in for the first time or only need to grow three plants at once, this is a great alternative to all of the discounted models above that is currently starting from $57.99 shipped at Amazon. Originally $100, this is 42% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find for any AeroGarden. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers.

Then go check out some of the other major Labor Day sales live right now. Alongside the massive Best Buy event and all of the fashion offers on tap right now, you’ll also find some great robotic vacuum deals, a host of 4K TV offers, and Anker’s holiday weekend sale, just to name a few. You’ll find even more right here.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite:

Grow up to 6 different herbs, veggies or flower varieties all year long – no sun, no soil and no green thumb required. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite has a compact shape, sleek stainless-steel finish and a super easy control panel with digital display making it perfect for any kitchen. Have fresh flavors right at your fingertips no matter what the weather is like outside.

