Anker’s holiday weekend sale has iPhone and Android essentials, projectors, more from $16

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 38% From $16

Labor Day weekend is here and after seeing some other notable sales go live today, Anker is now getting in on the savings via its official Amazon storefront. With discounts ranging from its popular iPhone and Android essentials to projectors, power strips, workstation upgrades, and more, shipping is free across the board for Prime member or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Station at $18.79 when AK259521 code has been applied at checkout. Down from $31, you’re looking at 38% in savings and a new low that’s $7 under our previous mention.

As one of Anker’s latest 2-in-1 charging stands, its new PowerWave Sense stands out from previous releases and competitors with a fabric-wrapped design. Its main Qi pad can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices, as well as 7.5W speeds to iPhones. An integrated place to slot in an Apple Watch charging puck completes the package for a tidy nightstand upgrade. Rated 4.2/5 stars so far and be sure to get all of the details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Anker Labor Day discounts include:

But if you’re just in the market for an affordable place to rest your handset, you might as well grab an Anker 10W Qi charging pad with this 55% off discount we tracked. Down to one of the best prices yet at $7.50, this is an ideal nightstand upgrade for those on a budget. Not to mention, Satechi’s sitewide Labor Day sale is live, as well.

Anker PowerWave Sense features:

No need to remove your phone case. PowerWave transmits power directly through phone cases up to 5 mm thick. Not compatible with magnetic cases or MagSafe accessories. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Labor Day magazine deals now live from under $4/yr.: GQ...
TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel...
JBL debuts refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth spe...
Amazon discounts ASUS’ TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440...
This black Amazon-made computer desk has dropped to $43...
Instant brand’s latest small and large room air p...
LEGO Star Wars Battle Packs slated to return in 2022 wi...
ROCKPALS’ 3-Person Tent deploys in ‘one min...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: klocki, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $12, more

From $4 Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $8 (Save 53%), more

From $2 Learn More
85% off

Labor Day magazine deals now live from under $4/yr.: GQ, Nat Geo, Bon Appetit, much more

From $4/yr. Learn More

TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel: suitcase, backpack, more

JBL debuts refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker in 9 colors, more

Upgrade your battlestation

Amazon discounts ASUS’ TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440p 100Hz monitor to $479, more from $350

From $350 Learn More