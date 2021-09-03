These Amazon Basics office pieces are up to 46% off starting at $38, more

Amazon is currently offering its Amazon Basics Drafting Stool for $37.93 shipped. Usually going for around $70, that’s down an impressive 46% and falls within just a few dollars of the all-time low. This simple black stool is perfect for everything from the home office to the drafting table. It features a 250-pound capacity, 360-degree swivel, and a plush leather exterior to help give your space that professional feel. Over 800 customers have found it to be a good fit for their homes, leaving it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more Amazon Basics deals.

Head over to our home goods guide for more ways to spruce up your day-to-day, from the office to the kitchen and beyond. Just today, we tracked some amazing $170 savings on Roborock’s 2-in-1 S5 MAX vacuum robot and mop. Ready to tackle your floors with laser-guided navigation, Roborock’s S5 MAX also sports Alexa and Assistant support for anyone enjoying some smart speakers at home.

Amazon Basics Drafting Stool features:

Drafting stool with black bonded leather upholstery—ideal for home or workplace

250-pound weight capacity; adjustable seat height (from 20.3 to 25.4 inches)

360-degree swivel; chrome arched base with heavy-duty, dual-wheel casters for smooth maneuverability

Supportive back cushion measures 16.5 by 10.2 inches (WxH)

