These Amazon Basics office pieces are up to 46% off starting at $38, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
Save 46% From $38

Amazon is currently offering its Amazon Basics Drafting Stool for $37.93 shipped. Usually going for around $70, that’s down an impressive 46% and falls within just a few dollars of the all-time low. This simple black stool is perfect for everything from the home office to the drafting table. It features a 250-pound capacity, 360-degree swivel, and a plush leather exterior to help give your space that professional feel. Over 800 customers have found it to be a good fit for their homes, leaving it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more Amazon Basics deals.

More office furniture deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for more ways to spruce up your day-to-day, from the office to the kitchen and beyond. Just today, we tracked some amazing $170 savings on Roborock’s 2-in-1 S5 MAX vacuum robot and mop. Ready to tackle your floors with laser-guided navigation, Roborock’s S5 MAX also sports Alexa and Assistant support for anyone enjoying some smart speakers at home.

Amazon Basics Drafting Stool features:

  • Drafting stool with black bonded leather upholstery—ideal for home or workplace
  • 250-pound weight capacity; adjustable seat height (from 20.3 to 25.4 inches)
  • 360-degree swivel; chrome arched base with heavy-duty, dual-wheel casters for smooth maneuverability
  • Supportive back cushion measures 16.5 by 10.2 inches (WxH)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Roborock’s S5 MAX robot vacuum and mop returns to...
TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini plummets...
Easily remove stripped screws with this 22-piece extrac...
Expand your eero Wi-Fi 6 network with an official exten...
Load up on Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters: 6-...
Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $60 ...
Have this elegant, tufted futon sent your way for $299 ...
AeroGarden Labor Day sale up to 35% off with indoor gar...
Show More Comments

Related

Greenworks electric pressure washer tackles tough messes at $70, more in New Green Deals

57% off

Sharpies, dry erase boards, chalk, felt pens, more up to 57% off at Amazon with deals from $7

From $7 Learn More

Cut your electric bill by switching to a tankless water heater from $300, more in New Green Deals

DEWALT’s 12-in. brushless chainsaw makes tree trimming easy at $99, more in New Green Deals

WORX’ electric JawSaw makes trimming branches a breeze at $90, more in New Green Deals

$170 off

Roborock’s S5 MAX robot vacuum and mop returns to low of $379.50 (Save $170)

$379.50 Learn More
Save 50%

TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini plummets to new low at under $4 each (50% off)

$7.50 Learn More
Expand your collection

VUDU’s $5 weekend sale discounts over 200 movies: Jurassic Park 4K, Shrek, Oblivion, more

$5/each Learn More