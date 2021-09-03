This black Amazon-made computer desk has dropped to $43.50 shipped (Save 21%)

-
21% off $43.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk in Black for $43.59 shipped. That’s 21% off the amount you’d usually spend and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked for this specific colorway. If you’re in need of a desk, this Amazon-made solution could have your name on it. It embraces a simplistic and traditional style that offers up a couple of shelves that can be assembled on the left or right side. Thanks to a minimalistic design overall, this unit is ready to blend well in nearly any space. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left a rating for this desk and they have all averaged out to 4.5/5 stars.

If you need to run a power cord up to your new desk, I highly recommend putting today’s savings towards this raceway kit at $16 once you clip the on-page $2 off coupon. This is the kit that I’ve personally used around my home and have found it to work quite well. You’ll get over 13 feet of coverage, providing you with plenty of leftovers for projects further down the road.

Curious what other office-friendly markdowns can be found across our site? There are several that range from Anker 10W Qi charging pad at $7.50 to this Pad & Quill handmade leather cord organizer for $46.50. Others include the Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit at $95, this Nulaxy Vertical 2-Slot Laptop Stand for $13, and even a nice selection of Spigen markdowns at up to 56% off.

Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk features:

  • Black wood and metal home office, computer study desk with ample storage space
  • Ideal for dorm rooms, study spaces, or small home offices
  • Two open storage shelves and wide desk top
  • Durable wood and metal construction

