Here’s how you can get an effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

Sam’s Club is currently offering a 1-year membership effectively FREE with its latest promotion. Just join the club by visiting this page and following the instructions. You’ll have to pay $45 to join, but afterward, be able to visit the membership desk at your local club to pick up a $45 gift card, making your membership effectively FREE. Sam’s Club is a great place to shop if you’re looking for ways to save on everyday essentials. From things like milk and eggs to grills, tires, car batteries, outdoor furniture, and more, Sam’s Club has it all. Not sure where your closest club is? This handy store finder will help you locate it.

With your Sam’s Club membership, you’ll have access to the club’s Instant Savings promotions and sales. These savings rotate each week and month to deliver various sales and deals to you whenever you’re shopping online or in club. There’s a lot to love about Sam’s Club, as even when buying normal things you can save big compared to traditional grocery stores.

Not a fan of warehouse club memberships? Well, our home goods guide walks you through the latest deals from elsewhere on the web with no membership required. Just today, we found discounts on Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber mop, Bodum’s Ottoni electric kettle, and much more.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer must be redeemed before October 3, 2021 in order to be eligible for the offer. Offer not valid for Sam’s Plus membership. Join now as a new Sam’s Club member for $45 (plus tax in some places) and receive a $45 Sam’s Club eGift card. This offer is limited and may be terminated or changed at any time. You must be 18 years or older to purchase a membership and membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are nontransferable and are valid at all Sam’s Club locations worldwide. Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are not eligible for the offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from the date of issue. Visit SamsClub.com/privacy to view our privacy policy. The eGift card will be emailed to the email address provided at signup in approximately 4 weeks upon creation of membership. Only one eGift card per primary member. eGift card may not be used to pay membership fee or any other select services. Auto-Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam’s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Visit samsclub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 for full terms or to cancel auto-renewal. Offer valid for a limited time only and may be discontinued at any time. One-time use only. Valid August 3, 2021 – October 3, 2021.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!