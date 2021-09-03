Pad & Quill’s handmade leather cord organizer + 25-yr. warranty now $46.50 (Reg. $90)

Pad & Quill is now offering its leather TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer in Galloper Black for $46.28 shipped when you apply code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $90, this is a massive 53% in savings, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and the best around. This is a handmade American full-grain leather organizer with dedicated cord pockets, an Apple Pencil slot, dual purpose key/SD card holders, and with marine-grade nylon stitching holding it all together. It ships with the brand’s usual 30-day money back promise and 25-year leather warranty. There are no ratings at Pad & Quill but after going hands-on with a number of its products, we can certainly recommend it and say you’re getting what you pay for here as far as quality goes. More details below.

A far more affordable way to score a high-quality accessory organizer in a similar folio form-factor is with the Cocoon GRID-IT! Organizer. A favorite around here, it carries solid 4+ star ratings and comes in at just over $11.50 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as large and certainly doesn’t feature a handmade leather build, but it will get the job done for much less.

But with Labor Day weekend upon us, you’ll definitely want to check out some of our big ticket Apple deals as well as the wide-ranging Best Buy event. You’ll find loads of price drops across just about every category and our top picks right here, just make sure you dive into today’s HomePod mini offers and this ongoing Apple AirPods Max deal as well.

More on the Pad & Quill TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer:

Just bundle up a cord and tuck it into one of the three dedicated pockets, then pull over the leather flap to secure it in place. That cord ain’t going anywhere now! No rumbling around at the bottom of your travel bags with this beauty of design and convenience doing it all for you. Same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil. Just slip it right into its tight pocket and worry no more. The large zipper compartment fits either a MacBook charging cord or a hard drive, along with other small tech-related detritus one tends to accumulate while traveling.

