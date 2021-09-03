Satechi’s sitewide Labor Day sale takes 15% off entire collection of Apple accessories

Following up this morning’s Best Buy sale, Satechi is now getting in on the Labor Day action with a series of price cuts of its own. Right now, applying code LDW15 at checkout will take 15% off sitewide, including all of its popular Apple accessories and more. Shipping is free on orders over $40. Leading the way is the new Satechi 108W 3-port USB-C GaN Charger at $63.74. Normally fetching $75, you’re looking at only the second notable discount with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Arriving as the brand’s latest charging accessory, its new 3-port offering can dish out 108W of power to three devices at a time. With a folding plug and form-factor that’s smaller than most other models out there, it is just as compelling for charging up a MacBook as it is iPad, iPhone, and more. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, which largely agrees with the ratings coming in. Head below for more.

Notable Satechi Labor Day discounts:

After you’ve perused the rest of Satechi’s latest sale, there are plenty of other Labor Day weekend savings waiting for you elsewhere. Most notably of course is Best Buy’s sale, which delivers a pretty impressive collection of Apple discounts alongside deals on smart home gear, TVs, and more.

Supercharge your setup with the Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to three devices simultaneously. Equipped with three USB-C PD ports to support multiple configurations up to 108W, the charger can easily power your 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed, or your iPad Air setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging.

