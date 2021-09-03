TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel: suitcase, backpack, more

TUMI is collaborating with Missoni for a new fall collection that’s spectacular. This 10-piece collection is perfect for all of your fall travel plans and the bold print will make you stand out in style. If you’re not familiar with Missoni, it’s a luxury fashion brand with a signature zig-zag print that TUMI used throughout this collection. Pricing in this line starts at $95 and ranges up to $1,125. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the TUMI x Missoni collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo line here.

This blending of Missoni’s Italian savoir-faire with TUMI DNA has resulted in a unique collection for TUMI to carve their place in the fashion space. The collaboration is about more than travel, but it’s a celebration of style and individuality. It gives women pieces they will love to carry, to perfect every journey.

TUMI x Missoni suitcases

One of the most notable items from this collection is the International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On. The gold detailing adds a luxurious touch, and it can be monogrammed as well for identification and personalization. It also has a spacious interior with an included hanger bracket to hold a suit or nice dress. It has three zippered pockets for organization, a TSA lock, and four spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze.

However, if you’re looking for something a bit larger, the TUMI x Missoni Short Trip Expandable 4-Wheeled Suitcase is a nice option. This suitcase can hold up to 75 liters of gear and also has compression straps in case you overpack. It also has a TSA lock and bumper pads on each corner to help keep the suitcase from getting scratched.

TUMI travel accessories

Another travel must-have from the new line is the Carson Backpack. Designed specifically to help you travel stress-free, the exterior has an array of pockets to store your passport, phone, keys, and much more. The backpack can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook and the exterior is waterproof. The shoulders are cushioned for added comfort, and it features a monogrammable detachable leather key ring.

Finally, you will want to check out the Ruma Crossbody Bag as well. This bag can be carried across your body for hands-free carrying and can easily hold your phone, wallet, keys, tickets, and more.

