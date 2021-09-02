adidas x Ivy Park new Rodeo collection offers 58 apparel pieces and 5 shoe styles

The adidas x Ivy Park collaboration continues with a new collection called “Rodeo.” This is the fourth collection Beyoncé has dropped with adidas, and the pieces are known to sell out at record speeds. The athleisure line contains 58 apparel pieces, including denim jackets, button-down skirts, low-rise jeans, and chaps. The collection also features an array of sizes starting from XS to 4XL. It also features five new shoe styles, as well as styles for kids. Be sure to head below the jump to find all about this exclusive collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Timex x Coca-Cola collection here.

adidas x Ivy Park apparel

A very on-trend piece from this collection that’s still in stock is that adidas Knit Catsuit. The color-blocking design is highly flattering, and it features an adjustable double strap to provide a perfect fit. The top is padded for added support as well, and it would look really nice layered during the cooler weather seasons. It’s priced at $140 and will be a conversation starter at the gym for sure.

Just in time for fall, the French Terry Sweat Pants are another standout from this line. These pants are fleece lined for added comfort and come in three on-trend color options: lavender, blush pink, and royal blue. All genders can style these sweat pants, and the drawstring waist provides a perfect fit. They’re priced at $95 and will be in your wardrobe for years to come.

Ivy Park Rodeo Shoes

The adidas UltraBoost OG Shoes are great for training and running sessions. The all-blue UltraBoost were designed for comfort with a plush cushioning that promotes a fluid motion for a smooth ride. These shoes can be worn by both men and women alike and are priced at $200. The little details also make this shoe unique such as a hook on the heel clips to your gym bag. Better yet, you can also find them in a fun orange color as well.

Finally, you will want to check out the new Super-Sleek Platform Sneakers that dropped in this collection as well. The platform-style shoes are also very trendy for the fall season, and this style comes in two color options. These shoes have a sneaker fit with a cushioned insole for comfort, and a bungee detail around the heel allows you to clip the shoes to any bag. This style will pair nicely with jeans, dresses, skirts, workout wear, and more.

