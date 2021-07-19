LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle in the works for fall release – here’s everything we know so far

After announcing a new wave of Nintendo-themed creations launching next month headlined by the brick-built debut of Luigi, the LEGO Group seems to have yet another notable Mario set in the reserves. Due out this fall, the latest direct-to-consumer set will be assembling an icon of Mushroom Kingdom, finally depicting Peach’s Castle as a microscale build. Head below for everything we know about the upcoming LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle set.

LEGO Peach’s Castle

News has been circulating that the LEGO Group has been working on a direct-to-consumer set for the Nintendo and Mario collection due out later this year. Originally, it was suspected to be Bowser’s Airship that ended up being the flagship creation in the new Luigi wave launching on August 1. So with things changing up there, it was looking more and more like the only icon from the Mario universe worthy of such a big set would be Peach’s Castle. And now there’s some actual information to corroborate the musings.

Today’s announcement comes to us from the folks over at Stone Wars, who noted that the LEGO’s Bricks & Pieces service, which lets you buy individual elements from the brand, had now listed an all-new piece. With the ID of 6152409, this 2 x 1 white masonry brick has yet to be included in a set as of yet, and looks to be the exact color you’d expect from Peach’s Castle in LEGO form.

Leveraging that particular brick, the build is going to differ from many of the creations we’ve seen from the LEGO Mario collection so far as a microscale model. So instead of being in the same scale as the electronic Mario figure, this one is going to be more akin to the existing castles we’ve seen from the LEGO Group so far, like the Disney or Frozen creations.

Entering as set number 71395, the LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle will be launching by the end of the year. As of now, we know that it’ll launch with a $169.99 price tag, although part count is still currently unknown.

9to5Toys’ Take

Various locales from the Mario universe have had the honor of making their way into the brick-build LEGO Nintendo lineup, but so far, Mushroom Kingdom itself has eluded fans. Now it seems quite likely we’ll be getting a LEGO version of Peach’s Castle by year’s end. And it’s about time, because fans have been asking for pretty much the entire existence of the theme for there to be a set based around the location.

While we’ll likely have to wait until later in the fall to get a first look, this is certainly going to be one of the more eagerly awaited creations.

