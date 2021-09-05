Google Nest Learning Thermostat automates your winter heating from $154 (Reg. $249)

BuyDig is now offering a pair of the Google Nest Learning Thermostats for $309 shipped when code AFF26 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $249 price tag on a single model, you’re looking at $189 in savings with today’s offer marking a new 2021 low per unit at $154 each. Those who don’t need to bring two climate control zones into their smart home can score one for $199, down from $249 at Adorama and Amazon right now, as well.

Cooler weather is rolling in across much of the US, and that means it won’t be long before you’ll need to get the heat running. Google’s Nest Thermostat helps with the cause, automatically adjusting the temperature to keep you comfortable and save energy alongside its Assistant and smartphone control. Not to mention, it sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market thanks to a touchscreen display and stainless steel build. As a #1 best-seller, over 31,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $130 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead dealwithout as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Another notable upgrade for your Assistant setup ahead of winter gets your front porch ready for all of those holiday package deliveries, as we’re tracking one of the best prices of the year on the Nest Video Doorbell. Delivering Google’s person recognition and more to your front door, this smart home accessory is now down to $179.

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

