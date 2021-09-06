BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees notable $50 price cut

Adorama’s official Amazon storefront offers the the BenQ GS2 Wireless Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector for $549 shipped. Also available directly from Adorama. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at still one of the first notable discounts with $50 in savings and the lowest price since its discount markdown back in June. Housed in a compact, portable, and retro design, BenQ’s GS2 projector packs a built-in battery for setting up movie night just about anywhere as we close out summer and head into fall. Alongside 1080p playback, you’re looking at AirPlay 2 support for beaming your favorite content from an iPhone or Mac, as well as integrated streaming features and 4W speakers for an all-in-one package. Rated 4/5 stars and we found it to be quite the compelling option in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable alternative to the lead deal is the Anker Nebula Capsule II projector, which ditches some of the higher-end features found above for a more affordable price tag. The big trade-off here for many will be the lack of AirPlay 2 support, but otherwise, Anker still delivers a notable movie night upgrade, and at $550 at that. The lower price will also step down to 720p visuals, but we found it to be a notable offering when checking it out in our hands-on review.

Of course, going with a more traditional TV may be more your speed and if that is the case, we have you covered with the best Labor Day discounts for your home theater. Ranging from smart Google TVs at $600 off to LG OLED models and Samsung offerings that blend into your home decor, there are TVs seeing notable holiday discounts starting at $480.

BenQ GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector features:

IPX2 splash and drop resistant with adjustable tilt hinge, autofocus, and keystone correction. For best results, connect your FireStick, Roku, or Apple TV via HDMI for instant entertainment. For wireless streaming, it is recommended to use Chrome browser from your computer to mirror contents wirelessly to GS2. NOTE: Copyrighted content from streaming platforms (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu etc.) cannot be mirrored from phones and tablets to GS2 at this moment.

