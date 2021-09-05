Labor Day 4K TV deals: 65-inch Google TV $600 off, LG OLEDs, The Frame, more from $480

It’s time to gather up all of the best Labor Day 4K TV deals. First up, Amazon is now offering the 2021 model 65-inch Sony X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $998 shipped. Regularly as much as $1,600 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $1,000, today’s deal is up to $602 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a 65-inch 4K Google TV with access to thousands of apps and streaming services as well as 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 for a next-generation gaming, built-in Google Assistant voice commands, and AirPlay 2 support. A total of four HDMI inputs are joined by a pair of USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars. And be sure to head below for loads more Labor Day 4K TV deals from $480.

Labor Day 4K TV deals:

LG A1 OLED Smart TVs:

LG 48-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $1,197 (Reg. $2,000) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2,000) LG 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $1,597 (Reg. $2,100+) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2,100+) LG 77-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $2,797 (Reg. $3,200) Plus $100 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

LG C1 OLED Smart TVs:

LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $1,497 (Reg. $1,797) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $1,797) LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $2,097 (Reg. $2.500) Plus $100 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2.500) LG 83-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $5,497 (Reg. $5,997) Plus $500 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

Samsung’s 2021 4K The Frame models:

