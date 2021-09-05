Labor Day 4K TV deals: 65-inch Google TV $600 off, LG OLEDs, The Frame, more from $480

It’s time to gather up all of the best Labor Day 4K TV deals. First up, Amazon is now offering the 2021 model 65-inch Sony X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $998 shipped. Regularly as much as $1,600 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $1,000, today’s deal is up to $602 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a 65-inch 4K Google TV with access to thousands of apps and streaming services as well as 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 for a next-generation gaming, built-in Google Assistant voice commands, and AirPlay 2 support. A total of four HDMI inputs are joined by a pair of USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars. And be sure to head below for loads more Labor Day 4K TV deals from $480.
Labor Day 4K TV deals:
- Sony 85-inch X91J LED 4K Smart Google TV $2,250 (Reg. $3,000+)
- LG 65-inch evo Gallery OLED TV $2,497 (Reg. $3,000)
- Plus 5 Year LG Warranty
- And $250 Visa Gift Card
- Hisense 50-inch 4K ULED Android TV $480 ($50 off)
- LG 75-inch NanoCell Smart TV $1,297 (Reg. $1,500)
- Sony 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV $1,398 (Reg. $1,598)
- LG 65-inch A1 4K HDR Smart TV $1,597 (Reg. $2,000)
- Plus $50 Visa gift card and 4-yr. warranty
- Sony 65-inch Google Assistant 4K OLED TV $1,597 ($550 off)
- Plus $50 Visa gift card and 4-yr. warranty
- Sony 75-inch X85J 4K Smart Google TV $1,598 (Reg. $2,000)
- LG 55-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $1,897 (Reg. $2,200)
- Plus $100 Visa Gift Card
LG A1 OLED Smart TVs:
- LG 48-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $1,197 (Reg. $2,000)
- Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty
- LG 55-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV $1,297 (Reg. $2,000)
- Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty
- LG 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $1,597 (Reg. $2,100+)
- Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty
- LG 77-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $2,797 (Reg. $3,200)
- Plus $100 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty
LG C1 OLED Smart TVs:
- LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $1,497 (Reg. $1,797)
- Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty
- LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $2,097 (Reg. $2.500)
- Plus $100 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty
- LG 83-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $5,497 (Reg. $5,997)
- Plus $500 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty
Samsung’s 2021 4K The Frame models:
- 43-inch $898 (Reg. $1,000)
- 50-inch $1,148 (Reg. $1,300)
- 55-inch$1,298 (Reg. $1,500
- 65-inch $1,698 (Reg. $2,000)
- 75-inch $2,698 (Reg. $3,000)
