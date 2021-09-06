Let Apple Health keep tidy weight loss records for you with this $16 smart scale (20% off)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering the FITINDEX Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable way to more easily keep tabs on your workout progress, this scale could have your name on it. It keeps tabs on 13 body composition measurements that include weight, BMI, body fat, body water, and more. Metrics can be sent to popular ecosystems including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones makes this a versatile solution that an unlimited number of users can take advantage of. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t have much weight to shed, it can be very hard to see progress using only a scale. This rings especially true when building muscle. That’s why I recommend grabbing this body tape measure for $4. It spans 60 inches in length and is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by well over 36,000 Amazon shoppers.

Once you’ve wrapped things up here, be sure to have a look at our smart home and sports/fitness guides. Examples of what you’ll find include 2.03-pounds of Orgain protein powder for $15, Arlo smart home markdowns from $100, and even Google Nest Hub Max at $200. And let’s not forget that Amazon’s Fire Tablet lineup is priced from $40 for Labor Day.

FITINDEX Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale features:

  • One step Connection, all devices shared: Free download FITINDEX app at Apple App Store/ Google Play. Supports tracking unlimited users on the same or individual phones so that all accounts can share one bluetooth scale.
  • Syncs with fitness apps, 13 essential measurements: FITINDEX app Syncs with APPLE HEALTH, GOOGLE FIT, FITBIT APP and SAMSUNG HEALTH. Our bathroom scale works with Bluetooth 4.0 or above, supports general smartphones.

