Google Nest Hub Max delivers a 10-inch Assistant display with rare price cut to $200

-
$200

B&H is now discounting the the Google Nest Hub Max Assistant Display to $199.99 shipped. Also available at Kohl’s with added Kohl’s Cash incentives. Down from $229, you’re looking at still one of the first discounts this year at $29 off while coming within $20 of the 2021 low set over four months ago.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,000 customers and we “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Of course, if the larger screen and added personalization features aren’t doing anything for you, going with the smaller Google Nest Hub is a great way to save even more. Delivering a 7-inch screen, this alternative arrives with nearly all of the same Assistant chops, just in a more compact footprint better suited for the kitchen or nightstand. Not to mention, a more affordable $100 price tag for the 2nd Gen model which arrives with sleep tracking features, too.

But then don’t forget that we’re still seeing a collection of other Google discounts headlined by the Nest Learning Thermostat on sale from $154. That’s alongside a notable discount ahead of package delivery season on the porch pirate protection package known as the Nest Video Doorbell at $179.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

