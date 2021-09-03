Load up on Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters: 6-pack now $18 (Reg. $28)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBrita
Reg. $28 $18

Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, it normally sells for around $25 on Amazon and is now within $0.10 of the all-time low and matching our previous mention. This is just $1 more than Amazon charges for the 3-pack. Now’s your chance to ensure you have some fresh filters ready and waiting without paying full price. If you’re a Brita user, you certainly don’t want to get stuck paying full price if you don’t have to. These filters are “compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers,” outside of the Stream model. Rated 4+ stars from over 30,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

It doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s lead deal on a per-filter basis here. But if it’s just a quick one to tie you over, you can grab a single Brita filter for around $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. Clearly you’re paying just $3 per on today’s featured offer though, so keep that in mind. 

Dive into the AeroGarden Labor Day sale for deals from $58 to bring the garden indoors this fall. Then head over our home goods guide for even more cooking deals including the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill, the Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer, today’s Gold Box cookware sale, and NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender. Just make sure you check out these ongoing air fryer deals at up to 50% off as well. 

More on the Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters:

  • Get great-tasting water with Brita Standard water filter replacement
  • Switch to Brita and you can save money and replace 1800 single-use plastic bottles a year
  • Reduce Chlorine (taste & odor) Mercury, Copper, Zinc, Cadmium
  • For the best tasting water, replace your water filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months; Brita Standard filters last 2x longer than ZeroWater filters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Brita

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

AeroGarden Labor Day sale up to 35% off with indoor gar...
Upgrade your battlestation with the best Intel Gamer Da...
Anker’s holiday weekend sale has iPhone and Andro...
Upgrade to the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low o...
TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel...
Amazon discounts ASUS’ TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440...
This black Amazon-made computer desk has dropped to $43...
Instant brand’s latest small and large room air p...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

AeroGarden Labor Day sale up to 35% off with indoor garden kits from $58 shipped + more

$58+ Learn More
Save now

Ring’s new Floodlight Cam Plus drops in price for only second time at $149 (Save $30), more

From $45 Learn More

Thrustmaster’s latest racing wheel has an integrated display, magnetic pedals, more

Upgrade your battlestation with the best Intel Gamer Days discounts + giveaways

Save 30%

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 + Buds 2 at $115 (Save up to 30%)

From $115 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Cosmic Express, Learn C Programming, Majesty, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Connect your AirPods to your Mac instantly with AirBuddy, now $9 (Reg. $10)

$9 Learn More
Save 38%

Anker’s holiday weekend sale has iPhone and Android essentials, projectors, more from $16

From $16 Learn More