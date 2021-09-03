Load up on Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters: 6-pack now $18 (Reg. $28)

Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, it normally sells for around $25 on Amazon and is now within $0.10 of the all-time low and matching our previous mention. This is just $1 more than Amazon charges for the 3-pack. Now’s your chance to ensure you have some fresh filters ready and waiting without paying full price. If you’re a Brita user, you certainly don’t want to get stuck paying full price if you don’t have to. These filters are “compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers,” outside of the Stream model. Rated 4+ stars from over 30,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

It doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s lead deal on a per-filter basis here. But if it’s just a quick one to tie you over, you can grab a single Brita filter for around $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. Clearly you’re paying just $3 per on today’s featured offer though, so keep that in mind.

More on the Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters:

Get great-tasting water with Brita Standard water filter replacement

Switch to Brita and you can save money and replace 1800 single-use plastic bottles a year

Reduce Chlorine (taste & odor) Mercury, Copper, Zinc, Cadmium

For the best tasting water, replace your water filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months; Brita Standard filters last 2x longer than ZeroWater filters

