Air fry-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp now starts from $142.50 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $149.95 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $142.49 shipped. Regularly $200, this is up to $57.50 off, matching our previous mention, and the best price around. This one stands out from the other Instant Pot cookers out there with built-in air frying alongside the rest of the usual cooking modes these popular one-pot meal solutions carry. It can pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, and more with a family-sized 8-quart capacity. The stainless steel inner pot is joined by 1500-watts of heating power, an air fryer basket, protective pad for your countertop, and a boiling tray, plus more. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to get in the Instant Pot game for less is with our ongoing offer on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker from $66.50. This one is typically in the $90 region and includes just about all of the same cooking functions as today’s lead deal, outside of the air frying. But if you must have the built-in air frying, check out our previous roundup for deals on the Instant Pot Vortex and other models starting from $36.

Go upgrade your coffee maker with today’s Amazon deal on Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker down at $60 from the usual $80 or more. Then check out some of this morning’s other highlight offers including the LG 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Smart TV, all-time lows on LG’s latest monitors, this iPhone 12 mini deal, and the wide-ranging Macy’s Labor Day Event.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker:

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 1-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air fried crust

