Air fry-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp now starts from $142.50 shipped (Reg. $200)

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $200 $142.50

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $149.95 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $142.49 shipped. Regularly $200, this is up to $57.50 off, matching our previous mention, and the best price around. This one stands out from the other Instant Pot cookers out there with built-in air frying alongside the rest of the usual cooking modes these popular one-pot meal solutions carry. It can pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, and more with a family-sized 8-quart capacity. The stainless steel inner pot is joined by 1500-watts of heating power, an air fryer basket, protective pad for your countertop, and a boiling tray, plus more. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great way to get in the Instant Pot game for less is with our ongoing offer on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker from $66.50. This one is typically in the $90 region and includes just about all of the same cooking functions as today’s lead deal, outside of the air frying. But if you must have the built-in air frying, check out our previous roundup for deals on the Instant Pot Vortex and other models starting from $36

Go upgrade your coffee maker with today’s Amazon deal on Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker down at $60 from the usual $80 or more. Then check out some of this morning’s other highlight offers including the LG 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Smart TV, all-time lows on LG’s latest monitors, this iPhone 12 mini deal, and the wide-ranging Macy’s Labor Day Event

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker:

  • The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids
  • 11-In-1 1-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates
  • Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air fried crust

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors fall ...
Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker in black now...
Save up to 44% on official Samsung Qi stands, 2-in-1 ch...
Save $149 on DJI Mavic Mini Combo and score a new all-t...
Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop sees first discou...
Protect your teeth with Waterpik’s Sidekick porta...
Blue’s Yeti X Pro USB mic with built-in broadcast...
Score the all-new Echo Buds with ANC and wireless start...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $90

Have a 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker delivered from $66.50 (Reg. $90) + more

$66.50 Learn More
50% off

Carter’s Labor Day Event offers 50% off storewide + extra 50% off clearance from $3

from $3 Learn More
Save $105

LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors fall to best prices yet from $447 (Save $105)

From $447 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker in black now $60 at Amazon (Reg. up to $100)

$60 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new September 2021 sets: Marvel minifigs, Star Wars, Camp Nou, more

$700 off

LG 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Smart TV $1,799 ($700 off) + Sony, The Frame, more from $500

From $500 Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

+ 20% off Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on Lamicall’s highly-rated adjustable tablet and MacBook stands from $15

$15+ Learn More