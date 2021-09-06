ROCCAT gaming gear plummets to new all-time lows at up to 50% off for Labor Day

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $74.99 shipped. That’s down a massive 50% from what it normally runs for, marking a new all-time low. Sporting ROCCAT’s denounced Titan switches, you can take an edge over the competition with up to 20% faster actuation and dust-proof housing to keep your keyboard running for many seasons to come. AIMO intelligent per-key backlighting makes the adonized aluminum top plate shine, alongside 100% remappable keys and programmable macros. Over 350 gamers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below to explore even more ROCCAT gaming deals at new lows from $45.

Other notable ROCCAT deals:

Head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for even more Labor Day savings. Building up your own rig? Then you’ll definitely want to take a look at the SK hynix Gold NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive starting from $50. You’ll find speeds of up to 3.5GB/s on these powerful SSDs, and a 5-year warranty to keep your machine running perfectly year after year.

ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO Keyboard features:

  • Technology – switch bounce is reduced thanks to premium components, allowing firmware to recognize input faster; tactile 1.8mm actuation point balances speed with responsiveness
  • Durability – a sturdy anodized aluminum top plate provides robustness while reinforced key switches give a solid feel to each key stroke and are designed to resist dust build-up
  • Illumination – Powered by the AIMO intelligent lighting system, long-life LEDs coupled with transparent key switch housing Display bright, vivid per-key illumination in 16.8M colors

