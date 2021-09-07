Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini smartwatch hits new low at $70 with 14 day battery life in tow (Save 30%)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerAmazfit
Save 30% $70

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for $69.99 shipped in Midnight Black when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price by $10. While some smartwatches can be a bit thick or heavy, this model is ultra-lightweight at just 19.5g and quite thin at 8.95mm thick. Even though it’s a fraction of what the Apple Watch Series 6 weighs, this wrist-based wearable isn’t light on features at all. You’ll enjoy 14-day battery life, Sp02 and stress level measurement, both heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, and built-in Alexa. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Enjoy a sleeker design and more compact build with the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker. It’ll latt around 15 days on a charge, and this smartwatch still features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and much more. Coming in at $40 on Amazon, you’re saving quite a bit when compared to today’s lead deal, making it a worthy consideration if you’re on a tighter budget. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Be sure to give our fitness tracker guide a look for other great ways to save. Notably, we’re still tracking discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) GPS + Cellular at $140 off as well as the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch at $270 from its normal $300 or more going rate.

More on Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch:

  • Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.
  • The GTS 2 Mini supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health, with warnings for abnormally elevated heart rate provided. This smartwatch can also assess your sleep breathing quality through the light, deep, and REM sleep stages during the night, and can identify daytime naps to record more complete sleep information.
  • A fully-optimized battery management system provides up to 14 days of battery life for the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Get rid of the anxiety brought on by constant charging, and keep the energy flowing. The 220mAh battery is ready to power you through up to two weeks of activity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Amazfit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Waterpik Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser electric toothb...
PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controll...
Save on Govee Wi-Fi smart plugs, Bluetooth meat thermom...
Wyze Cam V3 goes on sale for first time in months at $3...
Today’s best game deals: Sonic Colors Ultimate $3...
KitchenAid All Purpose Shears and sheath now within cen...
Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates...
Amazon knocks up to 36% off entire Kindle reader lineup...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will get Windows 11 at new low of $680 (Refurb, Orig. $900)

$680 Learn More
Reg. $200

Waterpik Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser electric toothbrush hits Amazon low at $121 (Reg. $200)

$121 Learn More
Orig. $348

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones drop to $180 following refurb discount (Orig. $348)

$180 Learn More
48% off

PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controllers up to 48% off at Amazon from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $7 (Save 59%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

L.L. Bean’s new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pullovers, more

from $40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tengami, Swim Out, Teslagrad, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Save on Govee Wi-Fi smart plugs, Bluetooth meat thermometers, RGB lights, more from $8.50

From $8.50 Learn More