Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini smartwatch hits new low at $70 with 14 day battery life in tow (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for $69.99 shipped in Midnight Black when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price by $10. While some smartwatches can be a bit thick or heavy, this model is ultra-lightweight at just 19.5g and quite thin at 8.95mm thick. Even though it’s a fraction of what the Apple Watch Series 6 weighs, this wrist-based wearable isn’t light on features at all. You’ll enjoy 14-day battery life, Sp02 and stress level measurement, both heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, and built-in Alexa. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Enjoy a sleeker design and more compact build with the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker. It’ll latt around 15 days on a charge, and this smartwatch still features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and much more. Coming in at $40 on Amazon, you’re saving quite a bit when compared to today’s lead deal, making it a worthy consideration if you’re on a tighter budget. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Be sure to give our fitness tracker guide a look for other great ways to save. Notably, we’re still tracking discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) GPS + Cellular at $140 off as well as the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch at $270 from its normal $300 or more going rate.

More on Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.

The GTS 2 Mini supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health, with warnings for abnormally elevated heart rate provided. This smartwatch can also assess your sleep breathing quality through the light, deep, and REM sleep stages during the night, and can identify daytime naps to record more complete sleep information.

A fully-optimized battery management system provides up to 14 days of battery life for the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Get rid of the anxiety brought on by constant charging, and keep the energy flowing. The 220mAh battery is ready to power you through up to two weeks of activity.

