Strap this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band onto your wrist from $5

-
AmazonApple
Save 33% From $5

Laffav (100% positive all-time feedback from 3,000+) via Amazon offers its Nike Sport Apple Watch Band in different colors and sizes starting at $4.79 when clipping the on-page coupon. Prime members will lock-in free shipping, which is also available in orders over $25. Normally selling for $7 to $8 depending on the style, you’re looking at up to 33% in savings with today’s offer undercutting previous discounts by nearly $1 in order to mark the best prices of the year. If you don’t plan to upgrade to the new Apple Watch slated to launch later this month, bringing a new band into your arsenal is a great alternative to mix up the style. This discounted offerings are inspired by Nike’s official sport band, delivering much of the same fitness-ready form-factor with compression-molded holes for extra breathability as you workout. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Though if grabbing an official Apple Watch band is more your speed, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of rare discounts starting at $29. With everything from the more affordable sports straps to Modern Buckles, Space Gray Link Bracelets, and more, there are new all-time lows on tap at up to 33% off.

Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Muranne stylish durable wristband is made of high-performance silicone and hypoallergenic nickel free stainless steel buckle, prevents skin from irritation; soft, flexible, lightweight, breathable, sweat-resistant and water-proof, bring you best wearing experience. It is the best companion in daily time and outdoor sports activity. The ventilation holes in the band create breathability that adds to the comfort, allow your wrist to breath better and cause less sweat action while exercising.

