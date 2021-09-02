Official Apple Watch bands see rare up to 33% discounts: Modern Buckle, Link, more from $29

Ahead of this month’s Apple event, Amazon is now discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands, including a variety that rarely go on sale in the first place. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band for $99. Down from $149, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date with 33% in savings attached and an Amazon all-time low. As one of the more premium straps to pair with your Apple Watch, this official band arrives with a genuine Granada leather build with an inner layer of Vectran weave. The Modern Buckle lives up to its name with a two-piece magnetic clasp system that’s every bit as stylish as the leather it has been crafted from. Head below for more from $29.

Another notable discount brings the official Apple Watch Leather Loop Band down to $88.69, from its usual $99 price tag. Clocking in at $2 under our previous mention and a new all-time low, this band brings a premium hand-crafted Venezia leather design to your wrist which magnetically snaps into place. If you’ve been looking to refresh the look of your Apple Watch with a band that’s as high-end as the wearable itself this Leather Loop offering is certainly worth a look with today’s rare price cut.

Other notable Apple Watch band deals:

If none these discounted offerings are quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Then be sure to go have a look at our recent Tested with 9to5Toys where we take a hands-on look at an even more elegant band for your Apple Watch. Having just recently launched, Nomad’s Titanium band arrives with a stylish link design that’s comprised of a more premium material than your average strap.

Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band features:

A small French tannery established in 1803 produces the supple Granada leather for this elegant band. The smooth top-grain leather is lightly milled and tumbled to maintain its refined texture. What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that’s delightfully simple to secure. We also added an inner layer of Vectran weave for strength and stretch resistance. It’s the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

