Klipsch’s RP-150M Bookshelf Speakers with Dolby Atmos support now $229 (Reg. $479)

Adorama is now offering a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-150M Bookshelf Speakers for $229 shipped. Regularly $479 for the pair, like they currently fetch at Amazon, today’s deal is massive $250 in savings and the lowest price we can find. A wonderful addition to just about any home theater or living room audio setup, they feature an attractive walnut wood accents and a polymer veneer baffle finish. Alongside Dolby Atmos support, features include 1-inch linear travel suspension titanium tweeters, a set of 5.25-inch spun copper cerametallic cone woofers, and the flexible grilles that can magnetically detach for a new look and careful cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For something even more affordable in a similar product category, take a look at the Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. You can score a pair of them for $69 at Amazon where they carry impressive 4+ star ratings from over 8,100 Amazon customers. They won’t be as powerful or as high-end sounding, but they will get the job done for much less. Whichever model you go with, just make sure you grab some extra speaker wire so you can get them positioned exactly the way you like.

For more home theater offers dive into this morning’s wide-ranging 4K TV roundup for deep price drops on Hisense Android TVs from $480 as well as up to $820 in savings on LG OLEDs, plenty of 2021 models, and much more. Then head over to our home theater hub for additional offers including Yamaha’s 36-inch Alexa Sound Bar and our first look at the new Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

More on the Klipsch RP-150M Bookshelf Speakers:

Klipsch Reference Premiere series speakers are completely redesigned from the ground up with the latest acoustic engineering and design. 90×90 Hybrid Tractrix® HornAll New Tractrix® PortLinear Travel Suspension Titanium TweeterSpun Copper Cerametallic® WoofersMDF Cabinet with Brushed Polymer Veneer Baffle FinishStrong, Flexible Removable Grille

