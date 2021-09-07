Hisense 2021 4K Dolby Atmos Android TVs up to $270 off with deals from $480 + much more

We have now spotted a number of notable price drops on the already affordable and highly-rated 2021 Hisense 4K TVs. First up, BuyDig offers the 75-inch Hisense ULED 4K Premium 75U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android Smart TV for $999 shipped. This one is also on sale for $999.99 at Amazon, but BuyDig offers an extended 4-year warranty with purchase. Originally $1,394, it carries a regular price of $1,250 at Best Buy and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is a 75-inch Android 4K TV with Dolby Atmos support, HDR, built-in Google Assistant, a voice remote, and direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. It has four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, and more. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll other sizes on sale down below.

We’re bringing Quantum Dot Color to the people. Enjoy over one billion colors , without worrying about how many commas are on the price tag. You’re welcome. The U6G also has 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming Zones. Sounds like science, looks like a way more expensive set. Especially with a quad-core processor managing all the algorithms that add up to more colors, more precision and more ooohhh

