Yamaha’s 36-inch Alexa Sound Bar with wireless sub now $240 Prime shipped (Reg. $350)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yamaha 36-inch 2.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $299, today’s offer is up to $110 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. This model supports DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound with built-in voice commands via Alexa for taking control of smart home gear, setting alarms, and much more. Alongside the 16-inch wireless subwoofer, 4K Ultra HD pass-through, and direct access to Spotify Connect via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you’ll also find HDMI and optical I/O for integrating it into your current entertainment rig. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year Yamaha warranty. More details below.

Take a look at the 2021 model Samsung 2.1-ch. Soundbar with Dolby Audio for $148 shipped. This one isn’t quite as powerful overall and doesn’t house Amazon’s virtual assistant, but it will be a great upgrade over built-in options, is a highly-rated lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal, and will still provide that versatile wireless subwoofer experience.

Then head right over to today’s 4K TV roundup where you’ll find options from Hisense, LG, and more starting from $480 shipped. Over in our home theater guide, you’ll find even more accessories and audio upgrades include Govee’s Immersion TV RGBIC LED strip as well as a new all-time low on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast, just to name a couple.

More on the Yamaha 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS® Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

