Razer’s BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard sports a slick quartz colorway at $120 (Save $20)

Amazon now offers the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in Quartz Pink for $119.99 shipped. Coming within $1 of the all-time low set once before back in February, today’s offer marks the second-best price yet at $20 off. BlackWidow V3 delivers Razer’s signature Chroma RGB lighting to your desk complete with Green mechanical switches and a slick Quartz color scheme. A companion removable wrist rest can magnetically snap into place and pairs with other notable features like macro functionality and dedicated media controls to round out the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Continue decking out your battlestation with much of the same Quartz Pink aesthetic thanks to yet another Amazon discount. Right now, the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone is down to $79.99 for the matching colorway to the lead deal, or as low as $72 for the black style. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% or more in savings and a great chance to round out the audio capabilities of your setup. There’s a built-in shock mount to go with its USB connectivity as well as background noise reduction thanks to a supercardiod pickup pattern. Not to mention, a 4.5/5 star rating from over 6,000 customers.

Speaking of elevated typing experience, last week we went hands-on with the Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac as the latest installment of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series. I walked away quite impressed, finding the premium, German-engineered build to finally deliver a compelling mechanical keyboard experience. Get all of the details right here, or just checkout some of the more battlestation-worthy options in our PC gaming guide.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

