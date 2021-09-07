Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip delivers a folding Android experience at $150 off

Today only, Woot is offering the the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Android Smartphone for $849.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is $150 under what you’d pay from the newer Flip 3 handset and $50 below the competing Amazon discount. While not the latest foldable from Samsung, its Galaxy Z Flip still delivers a similar experience with a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor. Alongside 256GB of storage, there’s also a dual rear camera array and of course, the signature old school-inspired folding design. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 220 customers and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Spigen Thin Fit Case for $30 to complete your new handset. With a build that’s designed to still offer protection on Samsung’s unique smartphone without adding too much bulk, it sports a 2-piece construction that helps defend against drops, scratches, and more. Plus, it comes in two different styles, as well.

First up, go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here in our previous roundup before heading over to our Android guide. There are plenty of other hardware price cuts, including the Google Pixel 4 at $379.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features:

Galaxy Z Flip 5G is an expansive experience with a revolutionary folding glass display. Sleek design flips closed for pocket portability with Compact-Fold. Smooth, clear, and utterly seamless, its folding display is made of groundbreaking ultra-thin glass. Cinematic brilliance unfolds in the palm of your hand with its dynamic AMOLED display for immersive viewing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!