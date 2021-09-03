Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features at an affordable $379 (Save $149+)

B&H is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $379 shipped in Just Black and Oh So Orange. Down from the $799 list price, today’s sale undercuts Amazon’s competing offer by $149 in order to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Though that was on a CDMA-locked version. Sporting a 5.7-inch OLED 90Hz display and backed by a Snapdragon 855 processor, you can hardly tell that this previous-generation handset isn’t a flagship in Google’s current lineup. Other notable inclusions double down on that, delivering 12 and 16MP lenses with Night Sight photography alongside 25 hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If grabbing one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases is out of the question at $37, spending a portion of your savings today on the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering. Clocking in at $12, this more affordable case delivers some added protection to your handset from drops, scratches, and more. Plus, there’s a unique textured design on the back that adds some extra grip to go alongside its 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers.

For other ways to get in the Android game, right now you can bundle the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro with the brand’s most recent OnePlus 9/Pro handsets with up to $120 in savings attached. But then in any case you’ll certainly want to go scoop up all of the best app and game deals for your device right here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

