Best Android app deals of the day: Cosmic Express, Learn C Programming, Majesty, more

It’s now time to head into Labor Day weekend with all of the best Android game and app deals in tow. You’ll find a host of new price drops in our Android, Google, and Chromebook hubs including Google Pixel 4 and the Razer Kishi Android Controller, but for now it’s on to the apps. Today’s collection of Google Play price drops include everything from Cosmic Express and A Good Snowman to Assassin’s Creed Identity, Majesty The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Alongside today’s Best Buy Labor Day sale, our Android hardware offers are headlined by Google Pixel 4 at $149 or more off the going rate and joining ongoing price drops on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets, the Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone, and more right here. This offer on Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro also now sits alongside today’s Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch deal and the rest of the offers in our fitness tracker hub. As for accessories, Anker just launched its Amazon Labor Day sale with deep deals starting from $16, we have the Razer Kishi Android Controller down at $55, and here are all of today’s best smartphone accessory offers

Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels.

