Best Android app deals of the day: Cosmic Express, Learn C Programming, Majesty, more

It’s now time to head into Labor Day weekend with all of the best Android game and app deals in tow. You’ll find a host of new price drops in our Android, Google, and Chromebook hubs including Google Pixel 4 and the Razer Kishi Android Controller, but for now it’s on to the apps. Today’s collection of Google Play price drops include everything from Cosmic Express and A Good Snowman to Assassin’s Creed Identity, Majesty The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Cosmic Express:

Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels.

