Sun Joe's 2030 PSI electric pressure washer drops to Amazon low of $119 (Save 25%)

Amazon now offers the Sun Joe 2030 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119.20 shipped. Down from the usual $159 price tag, you’re looking at a new Amazon low with 25% in savings attached. With summer winding down, you can wash away all of the built up dust and grime from the past few months by bringing this Sun Joe pressure washer into your shed. Powered by an 1800W electric motor, this offering can dish out 2030 PSI through one of its five included spray tips. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for this other Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer instead. Going this route delivers a similar way to clean off the patio and the like, but with a more affordable $99 price tag. This one does step down to 1,450 PSI, but will still get the job done if you don’t need as heavy of cleaning artillery. Though there is a 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,500 customers for added peace of mind.

Then go swing by all of the other markdowns in our Green Deals guide. Last week saw a notable end of summer discount on this Greenworks 40V 14-inch Electric Mower, which is now down to $195. Or just make sure your yard is in good shape for next spring and summer by picking up Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller at one of the best prices of the year of $120.

Sun Joe SPX3000 Pressure Washer features:

Power. Performance. Versatility. The pressure Joe SPX3000 electric pressure washer delivers it all to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, rv’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment & more. Packed with an 1800W/14 5-Amp motor, the pressure Joe spa 3000 generates to 2030 PSI of water pressure & 1 76 GPM of water flow for maximum cleaning power. Remove tar & grease from concrete, heavy mildew stains, oil stains, rust from steel, caked mud on equipment, & other stubborn gunk & grime. 

