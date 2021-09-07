Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates your lawn care at $120 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeRachio
Reg, $150 $120

Amazon now offers the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller for $120 shipped. Usually fetching $150, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price since March. Even if keeping your lawn nice, green, and watered isn’t as much of a priority now that fall is here, picking up this smart sprinkler controller ahead of time for next season is worth considering, especially with the notable discount attached. Delivering the brand’s signature automated watering experience, the R3e will take weather conditions into account before actually watering the yard while also providing smartphone control, Alexa integration, and more. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

If HomeKit control is a must, going with the Eve Aqua Water Controller at $100 will let you save some extra cash. Unlike the featured Rachio offering, this controller is geared towards automating a water spigot rather than a full-blown sprinkler system. It provides much of the same functionality otherwise, just with Siri at the helm for voice control instead of Alexa.

Though for other ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, go give our smart home guide a look for plenty of other ongoing discounts. This morning saw a pair of Philips Hue discounts go live, including its Color Ambiance Bluetooth bulb from $40 and its dimmable white offering at $13.

Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Automatically save money and water. See savings in your monthly watering bill with the Rachio 3e Smart Sprinkler Controller. For even greater recurring water savings, check out the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller! Control your sprinklers from anywhere with Rachio’s free, easy-to-use app. Run, pause, and stop your sprinklers directly from your smartphone or mobile device.

