Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones drop to $180 following refurb discount (Orig. $348)

Today only, Woot offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones in certified refurbished condition at $179.99 with free shipping for Prime members or a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $348 for a new condition model, which is what you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 48% in savings and is the second-best price to date at within $20 of the all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. Over 21,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

The more premium features set on the cans above might not be for everyone, so going with a more affordable option will let you save even more cash. A solid alternative falls to the Tribit 32dB Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, which enter with a $48 price tag that well undercuts the featured deal in order to deliver a similar distraction-free listening experience. Just don’t expect the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Following a notable Labor Day discount that’s still live, don’t forget that the best price of the year on AirPods Pro is up for the taking right now at $180. That delivers its ANC, Spatial Audio, and much more with some steep savings attached. That’s alongside the standard AirPods, which arrive with much of the same true wireless design at a more affordable $100 sale price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

