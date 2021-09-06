Govee’s Immersion TV RGBIC LED strip and camera ditch the Hue Play/Lightstrip tax at $58

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Immersion TV LED Lights with Camera for $57.79 shipped with the code GOVEE6199M at checkout. Down from a $80 list price and $68 going rate right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If the thought of buying a Hue Play and Gradient Lightstrip for your home theater seems out of reach due to cost, Govee has you covered with a budget-focused alternative that delivers a similar experience. Today’s deal works with 55- and 65-inch TVs and includes both the RGBIC LED strip and a camera to see what’s happening on your screen. The camera allows it to see the content of your screen and mimic that with the RGBIC strip mounted to the back of your home theater for an immersive experience all around. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you just need 16.4-feet of lighting that’s not designed to go behind a TV with an included camera, then pick up Govee’s smaller Wi-Fi LED Light Strip at $21 Prime shipped and save a few bucks. You lose out on the segment capability of today’s lead deal but will enjoy a much lower cost overall and the ability to place this RGB strip anywhere you need.

As an alternative, you could consider picking up BenQ’s GS2 mini portable AirPlay 2 projector instead of using a traditional TV. While today’s deal might not directly work with it, really, there’s nothing to bias light when you’re using a projector. At a $50 price cut, this is a notable discount that we rarely see, so be sure to take advantage of the savings while you can.

Govee Immersion TV LED Lights with Camera features:

Immersive Viewing Experience: Our 1080p intelligent camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies to your TV backlights. Higher resolution with more accurate color recognition.

Smart Voice Control: Manage your smart lights with simple voice commands, via Alexa and Google Assistant, or with the Govee Home app. Enjoy access to more colors and features like Timer, Video, DIY and Music mode, helping you create the ambiance you need.

