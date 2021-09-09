Anker Gold Box from $8: Power banks, wall chargers, Qi stands, more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Anker Amazon store is offering up to 40% off a range of its charging products, cables, and more. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Fusion III 18W USB-C Portable Charger for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this combination charger is now 40% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. Combining a 5,000mAh portable power bank with a dual port USB-C wall charger, this provides 18-watts of juice to all of your smartphones, tablets, and more. A fold-up plug is joined by the ability to charge two devices at once and a 4+ star rating from over 750 Amazon customers. More deals below from $8.
Anker Gold Box charging deals:
- PowerDrive III Duo USB-C Car Charger $24 (Reg. $38)
- PowerCore 10,000mAh Portable Qi Charger $25 (Reg. $36)
- PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip $23 (Reg. $36)
- PowerWave 10 Wireless Charging Stand $29.50 (Reg. $43)
- Anker Powerline II USB-C Cable $8 (Reg. $13)
- And even more…
While we are talking Anker, be sure to check out the rest of this week’s big-time price drops from $13 as well as our hands-on review of the new Anker 20W Nano Pro USB-C charger and this deal on the Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker.
More on the Anker PowerCore Fusion III:
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
- The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: Combining a 5, 000mAh portable charger and powerful dual-port wall charger into a single compact device, PowerCore III Fusion 5K lets you stay powered anywhere.
- High-Speed Charging: The 18W USB-C port provides high-speed charging for a huge range of mobile devices including phones, tablets, and more. Charge an iPhone 11 in less than 2 hours or an iPad Pro in less than 3. 5 hours.
- Stay Powered On-The-Go: Get a full charge for most phones including Samsung S10, iPhone 11, and Google Pixel 4.
