Anker Gold Box from $8: Power banks, wall chargers, Qi stands, more up to 40% off

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
40% off From $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Anker Amazon store is offering up to 40% off a range of its charging products, cables, and more. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Fusion III 18W USB-C Portable Charger for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this combination charger is now 40% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. Combining a 5,000mAh portable power bank with a dual port USB-C wall charger, this provides 18-watts of juice to all of your smartphones, tablets, and more. A fold-up plug is joined by the ability to charge two devices at once and a 4+ star rating from over 750 Amazon customers. More deals below from $8

Anker Gold Box charging deals:

While we are talking Anker, be sure to check out the rest of this week’s big-time price drops from $13 as well as our hands-on review of the new Anker 20W Nano Pro USB-C charger and this deal on the Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

More on the Anker PowerCore Fusion III:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: Combining a 5, 000mAh portable charger and powerful dual-port wall charger into a single compact device, PowerCore III Fusion 5K lets you stay powered anywhere.
  • High-Speed Charging: The 18W USB-C port provides high-speed charging for a huge range of mobile devices including phones, tablets, and more. Charge an iPhone 11 in less than 2 hours or an iPad Pro in less than 3. 5 hours.
  • Stay Powered On-The-Go: Get a full charge for most phones including Samsung S10, iPhone 11, and Google Pixel 4.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $99 on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro wit...
Kick off fall with the #1 best-selling horror RPG that&...
Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer Oven packs 10-q...
Add four Yi Kami 1080p Wi-Fi smart cameras to your home...
Just $7 will score you this highly-rated bamboo book an...
Equip your ride with a smart LED strip light kit at $11...
Bowflex adjustable SelectTech Kettlebell hits Amazon lo...
Just $6.50 will snag this 10-in-1 multi-tool at its sec...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $7 (Save 59%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 38%

Anker’s holiday weekend sale has iPhone and Android essentials, projectors, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand $22, more

From $8 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Save now

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials + smart home gear in latest sale from $13

From $13 Learn More
From $749

Save up to $99 on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt starting at $749

$99 off Learn More
New low

Hisense’s new 75-inch U7G 4K 120Hz Android TV w/ HDMI 2.1 sees $302 discount to all-time low

$302 off Learn More
Save now

Apple Watch starts at $105 in Woot’s 1-day sale ahead of next week’s event (Cert. Refurb)

From $105 Learn More