Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials + smart home gear in latest sale from $13

Following our exclusive offer on the new PowerWave Go charger from earlier in the week, Anker is now back today with its latest sale. Via its official Amazon storefront, you can now save on everything from iPhone essentials to smart home security offerings, solar chargers, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is its PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite MagSafe Charger at $13.99. Down from $20, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the second-best price to date.

With new iPhones around the corner, now is your chance to expand your setup’s MagSafe charging capabilities for less than Apple’s official model. This lightweight version from Anker arrives with a fittingly slim design and 7.5W charging output. It’ll snap right onto the back of your handset much the same otherwise, and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cord to round out the package. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $13.

Other notable Anker deals:

eufy smart home security deals:

First up, go check out our exclusive PowerWave Go discount while you can still drop the price for the very first time. But then you’ll want to catch up on the latest release from Anker. Debuting just before the new iPhones land next week, the just-released 20W Nano Pro USB-C chargers come in four unique colors to match the latest handsets from Apple and are now available for purchase.

Anker PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite features:

Attach PowerWave magnetically to the back of your iPhone 12, and let the power flow. Enjoy all the features of your phone unobstructed by twisted, tangled charging cables. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!