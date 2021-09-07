Anker waterproof Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with 24-hr. battery now just $22 at Amazon

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its upgraded Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and more recently going for around $28, today’s deal is up to 27% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This isn’t the most advanced speaker out there, but it does carry notable ratings at Amazon and is a great affordable option for around the house or on-the-go. It sports IPX5 waterproofing as well as a pair of high-sensitivity drivers and a “patented bass port.” You’ll get up to 24 hours of wireless listening time per charge, a 66-foot Bluetooth range and a design that “provides the perfect soundtrack for the park, yard, or anywhere else at home or away.” Rated 4+ stars from over 61,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

One of the best and most affordable Bluetooth speakers on the market is the OontZ Angle Solo. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 17,000 Amazon customers and will only cost you just over $14 Prime shipped right now. It’s not quite as loud and drops the battery life down to roughly 10 hours, but it’s also less expensive and even more portable.

We are also still tracking great deal on LectroFan’s Micro2 sleep machine Bluetooth speaker from $19 as well as a host of Amazon’s smart Echo speakers and gear from $20. Just be sure to check out our coverage of the new JBL Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker in nine colors along with our hands-on review of the GravaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker.

More on the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker:

ASTONISHING SOUND: Breathtaking stereo sound with deep bass is delivered with exceptional clarity and zero distortion by two high-sensitivity drivers and a patented bass port

24H WORRY-FREE BATTERY LIFE: Anker’s exclusive, long-life battery technology provides 24 hours of sublime music

WATERPROOF BUILD: IPX5-rated casing offers complete protection against liquids

