Official Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet sees rare $106 discount to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet for $343.04 shipped. Having launched with a retail price of $549, it soon after saw a permanent price cut to $449. Today’s offer now delivers an added $106 in savings into the mix, marking a new all-time low in the process. As Apple’s most premium band, its Link Bracelet arrives with a Space Black colorway and plenty of premium stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Head below for more.

If you can live without the first-party seal of approval but still want much of that same look, Nomad’s recent Titanium Apple Watch band is worth a look instead. It delivers a similar overall form-factor to Apple’s official model, but with a much more affordable $249 price tag. We found it to be quite the notable alternative in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year.

This morning saw a notable Apple Watch sale go live at Woot, which is discounting certified refurbished offerings to as low as $105. Though if neither of our recommendations above were quite the right look for your wardrobe, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands might have some nice alternatives. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.

