Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet has dropped to a new low of $290 (Save 42%)

Reg. $499 $290

Lenovo’s official eBay storefront is now discounting its P11 Pro Android Tablet to $289.99 shipped. Down from the usual $499 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-tme low that’s not only 42% off, but also $20 below our previous mention. Having launched last fall, Lenovo’s latest Android tablet arrives with an 11.5-inch OLED display at the center of the content consumption experience. That’s alongside four JBL speakers which have been tuned for Dolby Atmos, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 4GB or RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s all packed into an ultra-slim build that’s even thinner than an iPad Pro. Over 180 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can head below for more.

One of the ways that the P11 Pro actually lives up to its more professional status is that the tablet supports an external keyboard. So it’s a smart call to leverage some of your savings to grab the Lenovo P11 Pro Keyboard Pack for $71.99. That’s actually 20% off the going rate and a notable discount to go alongside the Android tablet itself.

While this morning saw a notable iPad Pro deal go live, we’re still tracking some more affordable tablet experience courtesy of Amazon and its Fire HD lineup. With these ongoing Labor Day deals starting at $40, you’ll find the all-new Fire HD 10 at one of the best prices yet. We previously reviewed the latest offering and found it to be an ideal solution for content consumption and getting some occasional work done.

Lenovo P11 Pro Android Tablet features:

Tap into non-stop entertainment with one of Lenovo’s thinnest and most powerful Android tablets. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro’s vivid 2K display and Dolby-enhanced audio makes it a portable screening room. And the Tab P11 Pro doubles as a great productivity device—options like the responsive keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 let you do more than ever while on the go.

