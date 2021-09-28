Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet has dropped to a new low of $270 (Save 45%)

Lenovo’s official eBay storefront is now discounting its P11 Pro Android Tablet to $269.99 shipped. Down from the usual $499 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-tme low that’s not only 45% off, but also $16 below our previous mention. Having launched last fall, Lenovo’s latest Android tablet arrives with an 11.5-inch OLED display at the center of the content consumption experience. That’s alongside four JBL speakers which have been tuned for Dolby Atmos, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 4GB or RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s all packed into an ultra-slim build that’s even thinner than an iPad Pro. Over 180 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can head below for more.

One of the ways that the P11 Pro actually lives up to its more professional status is that the tablet supports an external keyboard. So it’s a smart call to leverage some of your savings to grab the Lenovo P11 Pro Keyboard Pack for $71.99. That’s actually 20% off the going rate and a notable discount to go alongside the Android tablet itself.

Or if you’d just prefer a more affordable Android tablet experience, Lenovo’s eBay storefront now has its Smart Tab M10 marked down to $99.49. This amounts to 44% in savings from its usual $180 price tag and is the best to date. This one isn’t quite as feature-packed as the lead discount, but still arrives with notable inclusions like a 10.3-inch display, a bundled dock, and more.

Lenovo P11 Pro Android Tablet features:

Tap into non-stop entertainment with one of Lenovo’s thinnest and most powerful Android tablets. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro’s vivid 2K display and Dolby-enhanced audio makes it a portable screening room. And the Tab P11 Pro doubles as a great productivity device—options like the responsive keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 let you do more than ever while on the go.

