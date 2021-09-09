Lenovo’s Smartbulb Color Gen 2 takes a dive to new low of just $6 (Reg. up to $18)

Lenovo is offering its Smartbulb Color Gen 2 for $5.99 shipped with the code TABBUSTERS at checkout. Down from its $18 list price, today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve seen by $2, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering both Alexa and Assistant voice control, this budget-focused smart bulb is ready to take on anything you can throw at it. Whether you want to change the color to something fun for a party or moody for date night, it’s ready to roll. Plus, the brightness is adjustable so you can really dial in the look. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Update 9/9 @ 3:18 PM: Lenovo is also offering its Smart Plug 4-pack for $19.99 shipped. These typically run for about $14-$18 per plug, though currently marked down to $9, so you can save up to 75% today, and set a new low at just $5 each. Lenovo’s smart plugs come equipped with all the standard features for optimizing your home, like setting schedules and timers through the Lenovo Link Pro app, as well as via Alexa/Assistant. Rated 4/5 stars.

When it comes to smart bulbs, today’s deal really is among the best we can find. You could instead opt for the Cree Connected LED bulb at $6 at Amazon, though you’ll lose out on RGB colorings here. Plus, it requires an active connection to a Zigbee hub, like the Amazon Echo, something else the Lenovo bulb above doesn’t need.

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide for other great ways to save. There, you’ll find robot vacuums, security cameras, smart plugs, and much more. The guide is well worth bookmarking as we’re constantly finding new deals to post there, keeping you updated with the best prices from around the web.

More on the Lenovo Smartbulb Color:

See your home in a whole new light with the Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb, compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood for any time of day. Dim the lights and change colors to for your candlelight dinners, your movie sessions or dial up the warmth to help you drift to sleep faster

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!