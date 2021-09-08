TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled smart plugs on sale from $6 each (Save up to 46%)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug for $7.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10 but having dropped from $15, you’re looking at up to 46% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low set only once before and the best price since earlier in the year. You can also score a 2-pack for $11.99, which is down from $20. Delivering a compact way to bring everything from lamps and holiday lights to coffee makers, fans, humidifiers, and much more into your smart home, this TP-Link Kasa smart plug pairs right to your Wi-Fi. That gives it both Alexa and Assistant support out of the box, alongside access to the companion app for setting automations and schedules. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At just $8 each (or less!), you’ll be hard pressed to find a smart plug that’s as well-received as the TP-Link Kasa one above. Most other options on Amazon sell for $10 or more, and don’t come backed by as many happy customers. So if you’re in the market for a more basic offering, the lead deal is going to be hard to pass up.

Though if a different form-factor would be a good call, our list of the year’s best smart plugs is worth perusing. The Kasa offering above already finds itself on that list, and is amongst several other models that are just as easy to recommend if you’re in need of an outdoor model, one with HomeKit, or even an energy-monitoring solution. So be sure to go check out our guide right here for some notable alternatives.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug feature:

Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

