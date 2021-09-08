Razer refreshes popular gaming mouse with added RGB and more for new Basilisk V3

Today, Razer is out with its latest battlestation upgrade, delivering its signature Chroma RGB lighting to a new peripheral. Arriving with 11 programmable buttons, the new Razer Basilisk V3 refreshes one of the brand’s most popular mice with added RGB, an adjustable scroll wheel, and a side-mounted DPI adjuster. Not to mention, it comes with a more affordable price tag than its predecessor. Head below for all of the details.

Razer’s new Basilisk V3 refreshes popular gaming mouse

Serving as a refreshed version to one of Razer’s most popular wired gaming mice, the new Basilisk V3 arrives with all of the staples you’d expect from the company’s gaming peripheral these days. Inclusions of Chroma RGB lighting are pretty much a given when we’re dealing with any new additions to the stable of battlestation upgrades, and today’s new debut is no exception.

Though for the Basilisk V3, Razer is dishing out more of the multi-colored lighting than usual. There’s now Chroma behind the Razer logo itself, alongside trim along the bottom and in the scroll wheel.

Speaking of, the new scroll wheel is where the more notable improvements start to flow in, which may very well be the most notable improvement. Now, the Razer Basilisk V3 can switch between two different scroll modes, one of which delivers more tactile feedback while the other sports more of a free-spinning mode. Alongside being able to make that adjustment manually, Razer’s Synapse software can automatically toggle between the two settings based on how much inertia your scroll has.

Other notable inclusions this time around include a side-mounted DPI sensitivity button, allowing you to switch between presets on its up to 26,000 DPI optical sensor. There’s still, of course, the wired USB form factor, as well as low-latency 0.2ms actuation speed.

Add Razer’s latest to your battlestation

Despite all of those upgrades and improvements, the Razer Basilisk V3 still manages to arrive at a lower price than its predecessor. Clocking in at $69.99, this new mouse is $10 below the V2 model. Now available at Amazon, as well as directly from Razer, you can now add the upgrade to your battlestation.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given how big of a fan we were of the Basilisk Ultimate in our previous review, all of the new features on the Razer Basilisk V3 will surely make this an even more compelling offering. Obviously, the cheaper price point will be a plus for many, and all of the added functionality makes the offering an even better wired mouse. Even if the added RGB isn’t necessarily your favorite, I can easily see this being a go-to at the price point for gamers.

