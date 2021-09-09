Spigen’s MagFit Car Mount delivers MagSafe charging on-the-road at $12 (Save 30%)

Save 30% $12

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MagFit MagSafe Car Mount for $12.23 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $17, it just recently dropped to $15 with the coupon taking another $3 off, amounting to a total savings of nearly 30%. Designed to hold one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers, Spigen’s MagFit accessory brings the magnetic wireless charging to the car with an air vent design. That’s alongside a ball mount for getting the right angle in your setup, so you can enjoy 15W charging speeds while keeping an eye on navigation directions. Over 545 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Speaking of Spigen MagSafe offerings for the car, we’re still tracking a series of discounts on its lineup of OneTap mounts and chargers. Falling to some of the best prices to date, you can currently find prices starting at $22.50 across dashboard mounts, air vent models, and more.

Then, don’t forget to go check out the hands-on review that just went live on Anker’s 5K power bank. Now available in several new colors, we take a look at how the refreshed MagSafe accessories stack up. Or just hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts as we head into the weekend.

Spigen MagFit Car Mount features:

Hold down the fort – the MagFit Car Mount transforms your MagSafe Charger for GPS and entertainment. Level up your driving game and keep charging hands-free. Low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing. Timeless and lightweight fit for any vehicle vent. Easy installation with removable and residue free tape.

