TicWatch E3 runs Wear OS and includes an extra leather band at $170 ($220 value)

-
Amazonticwatch
$220 value $170

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch E3 Wear OS Smartwatch bundled with an extra band for $169.99 shipped. Make sure to click on the Extra Savings section (looks like this) and add both to your cart in order to lock-in the savings. Typically fetching $200 for the smartwatch and another $20 for the band, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer marking the second-best value to date. As one of the only wearables from the brand slated to be updated with Wear OS 3, its recent TicWatch E3 arrives with a streamlined design that delivers a circular 1.3-inch screen. Alongside being able to showcase notifications from your smartphone, it has a bevy of fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to keeping tabs on blood/oxygen saturation, stress, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 200 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings an Android-friendly wearable to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $60 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance, though you won’t find some of the more unique measurements tracked by the wearable found above.

Or if you’d just prefer to go with a more iPhone-friendly offering, Woot has a notable Apple Watch event through the end of today. With prices starting at $105 on certified refurbished models, you’ll be able to score the best prices of the year.

TicWatch E3 features:

Wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions. NFC payment supports Google Pay. Allow you to track health data of multiple family members on the Mobvoi app and help you monitor the health of others you care about. TicWatch E3 keeps track of your real-time fitness and health data. More than 20 professional workout modes from activities like mountain climbing, swimming, and ice skating, to indoor cycling, pilates and high-intensity interval training.

