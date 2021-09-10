LOTR Journeys in Middle Earth offers an immersive experience at $64 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the LOTR Journeys In Middle Earth Board Game for $64.08 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $90 normal going rate over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This fully cooperative game is set inside of J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic Middle Earth, ready for one to five players to have a blast on family game night. You’ll form your own fellowship and become heroes of Middle Earth, growing in skill and testing your wisdom in combat. There’s an immersive companion app that guides you through the different scenarios and even tracks your progress through entire campaigns. With 22 map tiles and 25 “beautifully sculpted enemy miniatures,” there’s a lot to love here for Lord of the Rings fans. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars from over 1,000 happy gamers. Head below for more.

Should you have Kindle Unlimited, you’ll be able to read The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King at no cost. That’s right, all three Lord of the Rings books are included with Kindle Unlimited. If you’re not a Kindle Unlimited subscriber, then be sure to check out this 30-day free trial, which should be more than enough time for you to finish the Lord of the Rings.

Afterward, don’t forget to swing by our media guide with a slew of movie discounts available right now. From Happy Gilmore to The Matrix, John Wick, and more, both VUDU and iTunes have wide-ranging sales happening this weekend.

More on the LOTR Journey to Middle Earth:

Form your own fellowship as you become heroes of the free peoples of Middle Earth, preparing your skills and testing you might and wisdom in combat against the dark forces threatening the land

The immersive companion app guides you through each scenario and tracks your progress through entire campaigns

Choose from 6 iconic heroes, increasing your power and customizing your skills over the course of your adventures

