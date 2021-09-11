LEGO’s new Marvel Collectible minifigures are now back in stock

After launching at the start of the month, the new LEGO Marvel Collectible minifigures are now back in stock. Amazon is offering a 6-pack of the new figures for $29.94. Having sold out almost as soon as they went up for sale on September 1, now is another chance to score some of the extremely popular collectible figures to your Marvel collection. LEGO is currently back-ordered until October on the single blind bag packs, too.

While each of the collectible minifigures normally sell for $5 each, going with this 6-pack delivers the added benefit of getting six entirely unique characters. Normally buying them individually means you’ll risk getting duplicates, but picking up one of this bundle packs gets you half of the wave – you just don’t know which ones. Head below for all of the details.

As the very first time we’ve seen the LEGO Group release a collectible minifigure series centered around the Marvel universe, this lineup of 12 figures includes various characters from the recent Disney+ series. With everything from WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Loki and What If…?, you’ll find plenty of all-new minifigures. Each of the blind bags come with one of the figures alongside a stand and fitting accessory.

You can get a closer look at all 12 of the different LEGO Marvel Collectible minifigures in our launch coverage. There are quite a few enticing figures, with first-time LEGO versions of characters like Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Slyvie, Monica Rambeau, and more. Not to mention some refreshed versions of Loki, Scarlet Witch, and the Winter Solider himself, Bucky Barnes.

So go score yourself six of the LEGO Marvel Collectible minifigures for $29.94 before they sell out again at Amazon.

More on the LEGO Marvel Collectible minifigures:

More incredible characters! Collect and display or boost endless play with these supercool LEGO Minifigures Marvel Studios (66678) toy bags; An awesome treat for kids and fans of any age

This set includes 6 bags from 12 unique, buildable characters to discover, plus 1 or more accessories; A perfect addition to any LEGO collection to inspire new play

LEGO Minifigures characters will appeal to any boy or girl aged 5 and up, sparking their imagination and helping them develop creativity and confidence through individual play or with friends.

These limited-edition, high-quality minifigure toys and accessories make an awesome extra gift or ‘just because’ treat that can add a little extra action to any currently owned set

LEGO components meet stringent industry standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart consistently every time – it’s been that way since 1958

