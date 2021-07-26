LEGO officially unveils 12 all-new collectible Marvel minifigures

After being rumored for quite some time, the very first lineup of collection Marvel minifigures has arrived. Delivering 12 exciting new characters inspired by the recent Disney+ series, the new minifigs assemble exclusive designs of classics like Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch to newer additions to the MCU like Sylvie, White Vision, Monica Rambeau, and more. Head below for a closer look at all 12 of the upcoming collectible Marvel minifigures from LEGO.

LEGO officially unveils new collectible Marvel minifigures

Each year, LEGO puts out a new batch or two of collectible minifigures, and today we’re getting a look at the latest additions to the lineup with its Marvel expansion. Marking the very first property licensed from Disney to get the minifig series treatment, this time around you’re looking at 12 different characters from the recent Disney+ series.

There are inclusions from shows that have already aired like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, as well as upcoming premieres of What If…?. Here’s a full list of all 12 minifigures entering the collectible LEGO Marvel lineup.

Winter Soldier

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Scarlet Witch

The Vision

Monica Rambeau

Gamora

Zombie Captain America

Zombie Hunter Spidey

Sylvie

T’Challa Star-Lord

Loki

Captain Carter

Each of the minifigures also comes with a baseplate as well as their own brick-built accessory. Some of those range from a character’s iconic weapons to miniature builds and even all-new molds. In the case of the latter, there are some pretty exciting new pieces included in the series like a new piece for Throg (aka Thor as a frog) and some new prints for various shields.

Launching later this fall

With a pretty massive wave of LEGO Marvel sets launching in August as part of the Infinity Saga, you would have thought that the new Marvel collectible minifigures would debut alongside those builds. Though that isn’t the case, as these will be launching on September 1, as 9to5Toys originally reported.

Each of the blind bag characters will sell for $4.99, which is what we’ve seen seeing for years now on the LEGO Collectible minifigure series. So luckily, there’s no Disney tax this time around.

9to5Toys’ take:

We’ve been waiting for most of the year to get an official look at the new collectible Marvel minifigures from the LEGO Group, and now they’re finally here. While all 12 are pretty notable in their own right, there are a few standouts in my book. The new Sam Wilson Captain America is certainly one of those, with some slick printing throughout the minifig. That’s not to mention White Vision, even if he is based around concept art rather than what we actually ended up seeing in WandaVision.

Today’s news is also exciting as it breaks the curse of collectible Minifigure series from Disney-owned properties. So now there really is hope for the rumored Star Wars minifigs potentially launching next year.

Which of the all-new figures is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!