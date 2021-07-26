FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO officially unveils 12 all-new collectible Marvel minifigures

-
LEGONews

After being rumored for quite some time, the very first lineup of collection Marvel minifigures has arrived. Delivering 12 exciting new characters inspired by the recent Disney+ series, the new minifigs assemble exclusive designs of classics like Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch to newer additions to the MCU like Sylvie, White Vision, Monica Rambeau, and more. Head below for a closer look at all 12 of the upcoming collectible Marvel minifigures from LEGO.

LEGO officially unveils new collectible Marvel minifigures

Each year, LEGO puts out a new batch or two of collectible minifigures, and today we’re getting a look at the latest additions to the lineup with its Marvel expansion. Marking the very first property licensed from Disney to get the minifig series treatment, this time around you’re looking at 12 different characters from the recent Disney+ series.

There are inclusions from shows that have already aired like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, as well as upcoming premieres of What If…?. Here’s a full list of all 12 minifigures entering the collectible LEGO Marvel lineup.

  • Winter Soldier
  • Captain America (Sam Wilson)
  • Scarlet Witch
  • The Vision
  • Monica Rambeau
  • Gamora
  • Zombie Captain America
  • Zombie Hunter Spidey
  • Sylvie
  • T’Challa Star-Lord
  • Loki
  • Captain Carter

Each of the minifigures also comes with a baseplate as well as their own brick-built accessory. Some of those range from a character’s iconic weapons to miniature builds and even all-new molds. In the case of the latter, there are some pretty exciting new pieces included in the series like a new piece for Throg (aka Thor as a frog) and some new prints for various shields.

Launching later this fall

With a pretty massive wave of LEGO Marvel sets launching in August as part of the Infinity Saga, you would have thought that the new Marvel collectible minifigures would debut alongside those builds. Though that isn’t the case, as these will be launching on September 1, as 9to5Toys originally reported.

Each of the blind bag characters will sell for $4.99, which is what we’ve seen seeing for years now on the LEGO Collectible minifigure series. So luckily, there’s no Disney tax this time around.

9to5Toys’ take:

We’ve been waiting for most of the year to get an official look at the new collectible Marvel minifigures from the LEGO Group, and now they’re finally here. While all 12 are pretty notable in their own right, there are a few standouts in my book. The new Sam Wilson Captain America is certainly one of those, with some slick printing throughout the minifig. That’s not to mention White Vision, even if he is based around concept art rather than what we actually ended up seeing in WandaVision.

Today’s news is also exciting as it breaks the curse of collectible Minifigure series from Disney-owned properties. So now there really is hope for the rumored Star Wars minifigs potentially launching next year.

Which of the all-new figures is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO’s 1,300-piece Millennium Falcon falls to low...
meross debuts new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp with tunable wh...
HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s pers...
Tested: CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet delivers first-party fo...
LG’s updated high-tech face mask with built-in ai...
Cuisinart launches new laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared a...
Intel’s latest Beast Canyon NUCs support full-size GP...
[Update] VIDIYO, LEGO’s music-themed augmented re...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO unveils 2021’s Star Wars Advent Calendar with 24 Mandalorian-themed builds

Learn More
Review

Hands-on: LEGO’s new 3,700-piece Daily Bugle delivers a massive build with tiny details

Buy now Learn More

LEGO officially unveils new UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship with nearly 3,300 pieces

Learn more Learn More

LEGO officially unveils two new Clone Wars kits including Mandalorian Starfighter and more

Learn More
Review

LEGO R2-D2 review: Most detailed version yet of the galaxy’s favorite droids

Buy now Learn More

Everything we know about the remaining LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets

Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO Benatar Guardians’ Ship delivers an unmatched and authentic tribute to the MCU

Buy now Learn More

LEGO’s first Seinfeld set assembles Jerry’s Apartment out of 1,300 pieces with 5 new minifigs

Buy now Learn More