Snag four airtight 1.4-gallon food storage containers at just $5.50 each (Amazon low)

Vtopmart Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 11,000+) via Amazon is offering its 4-piece 1.4-Gallon Airtight Food Storage Containers for $22.09 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, these containers tend to sell for $26 or more, delivering a minimum of 15% off while also clocking in at a match for lowest price we have tracked. Stretch the longevity of food in your home a bit further when securely storing it in these airtight containers. You’ll garner four units with matching lids, all of which are made of high-grade plastic. Each unit spans 7.5 by 7.5 by 9.1 inches and has a spacious capacity get that clocks in at just under 1.4 gallons. You’ll also get four measuring cups and 24 chalkboard labels for easily marking what is inside of each container. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Quickly clean your new containers whenever the need arises with Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand at $3 Prime shipped. I use one at home and cannot recommend it highly enough. Having garnered just about 8,000 reviews so far, a majority of homeowners seem to agree with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars so far.

Since you’re here, you may also want to consider kicking one of your mundane chores to the curb with Roborock’s S6 Pure robot vacuum at $360. Other home-friendly upgrades we’ve spotted include this 49.2-foot LED strip light kit at under $8.50 in addition to a versatile sofa at $205.50 shipped. Plus, you can still nab this highly-rated 4-drawer dresser for $50.

Vtopmart 4-piece 1.4-Gallon Food Storage Containers features:

Make a Huge Difference in Pantry Organization —- If you already got tired of messy flour and sugar bags, then don’t hesitate to choose our large food storage containers. These flour containers will make everything looks neat and in order. Come with 4 premium food storage canisters, 4 measuring cups, 24 chalkboard Labels, this container set will also be an ideal gift for any family.

Perfect for Storing Dry Food —- The size of each container is 7.5 x 7.5 x 9.1 inch (5.2L / 176 oz) , with the large capacity, these kitchen storage containers are perfect for many kinds of dry food and baking supplies, such as flour, sugar, rice, grain, chips, cereals, nuts, beans, snacks, pasta, coffee and tea. Plus wide enough openings to reach in with measuring cup.

